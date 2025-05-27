SC collegium recommends transfers or repatriation of 21 HC judges

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfers or repatriation of 21 judges of several high courts across the country.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, decided to recommend the transfers or repatriation of these high court judges at its meeting held on Monday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended transfers/repatriation of the following judges of high courts," said a statement uploaded on the apex court's website.

It said the collegium has recommended that Telangana High Court judge Sujoy Paul be transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

The collegium has said Justice V Kameswar Rao, presently a judge of the Karnataka High Court, be repatriated to the Delhi High Court.

The collegium has said Gauhati High Court judges Lanusungkum Jamir and Manash Ranjan Pathak be transferred to the high courts of Calcutta and Orissa respectively.

It has also said Bombay High Court judge Nitin Wasudeo Sambre be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

According to the statement, the collegium has recommended that Allahabad High Court judge Ashwani Kumar Mishra be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The collegium has recommended that Justice Suman Shyam of the Gauhati High Court be transferred to the Bombay High Court.

It has recommended the repatriation of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma to the Rajasthan High Court.

It has said Justice Vivek Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

The statement said the collegium has recommended the transfer of Kerala High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium has said Madras High Court judge Vivek Kumar Singh be transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium has recommended the repatriation of Madras High Court judge Battu Devanand to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

It has said Allahabad High Court judge Om Prakash Shukla be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

It has been recommended that Justice Shree Chandrashekhar of the Rajasthan High Court be transferred to the Bombay High Court.

The collegium has recommended the repatriation of Justice Sudhir Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Patna High Court.

Similarly, it has recommended the transfer of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Anil Kshetarpal to the Delhi High Court.

The collegium has recommended that Rajasthan High Court judge Arun Kumar Monga be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

It has said Justice Jayant Banerji of the Allahabad High Court be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.

It has recommended the repatriation of Karnataka High Court judge C Sumalatha to the Telangana High Court.

The collegium has also recommended that Karnataka High Court judge Lalitha Kanneganti be transferred to the Telangana High Court.

It has recommended the repatriation of Patna High Court judge Annireddy Abhishek Reddy to the Telangana High Court. PTI ABA RC