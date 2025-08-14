SC commences hearing in matter related to stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in a matter related to stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria is hearing the matter.

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.