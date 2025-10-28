SC commences hearing on issue of tardy career progression of civil judges across country

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Concerned over tardy career progression of entry-level judicial officers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on the long-pending issue to frame nation-wide criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of higher district judicial services.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai took note of the situation that “in most of the states, judicial officers recruited as civil judge (CJ) often do not reach the level of principal district judge (PDJ), leave aside reaching the position of a high court judge. This has resulted in many bright young lawyers being dissuaded from joining the service at the level of CJ".

On October 14, the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K Vinod Chandran, and Joymalya Bagchi, framed a question which read: “What should be the criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of higher judicial services?” The bench also clarified that while hearing the main issue, it can also consider “other ancillary or related issues”.

The issue of seniority and career progression of judicial officers across the country came up in a plea filed by the All India Judges Association (AIJA) in 1989.

A series of landmark judgments, shaping the service conditions of the subordinate judiciary, have been passed in the pending petition.

The AIJA petition, originally filed over three decades ago, sought uniformity in pay scales, service conditions, and career progression of judicial officers nationwide.

Over time, the case has become the central platform for the top court to issue directions aimed at reforming the subordinate judiciary and improving the recruitment and promotion framework.

The present anomalous situation was brought for consideration by senior advocate and amicus curiae Siddharth Bhatnagar.

He highlighted that judicial officers recruited as civil judges rarely rise to the position of principal district judge or beyond, while those directly recruited as district judges often dominate the higher positions.

This disparity, the amicus noted, discouraged talented young lawyers from joining the judiciary through the lower judicial service.

On October 14, the bench said it would commence hearing on the issues related to career stagnation faced by lower judicial officers across the country from October 28.

The bench appointed nodal counsels from different sides on the issue.

It said the parties who support the proposition that a certain percentage of seats in the cadre of principal district judges must be reserved for judges who joined service as civil judges/judicial magistrates will make their arguments on October 28, and those opposing will advance their submissions on October 29.

Bhatnagar said he supported the arguments that some posts need to be reserved from the cadre of principal district judges for the promotion of judges selected initially from the judicial magistrate or civil judge cadres.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita, said very few judicial officers in the Delhi Judicial Service get promoted as district judges, and pointed to figures of the Delhi judiciary where he said out of 13 principal district judges, two are direct appointees while 11 are promotee officers.

Senior advocate R Basant submitted that whether a five-judge bench would be enough, since there are at least two five-judge bench judgments taking the view that in an integrated service, further divisions cannot be possible.

He submitted that this court has held that when two different streams of cadres merge into one, the original birth mark goes, and therefore no reservation can be granted, and this court should first decide whether the issue should be heard by a larger bench.

Bhatnagar said he is aware of the two Constitution bench verdicts referred to by Basant, and those judgments do not exactly cover the present issue.

The CJI said the court will consider the issue of reference of a larger bench on the next date of hearing.

On October 7, the top court referred issues related to career stagnation faced by lower judicial officers across the country to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Earlier, the CJI observed that a comprehensive solution is needed to address the limited promotion avenues available to those who join the judiciary at entry-level positions.

The top court said divergent views had been expressed by several high courts and state governments in their responses to the notices earlier issued by the Supreme Court on the issue. PTI SJK ARI