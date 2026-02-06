SC declines to entertain Jan Suraaj's plea challenging 2025 Bihar Assembly elections

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, challenging the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. It had sought fresh polls in the state over alleged misuse of a welfare scheme to influence voters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the plea, which challenged the Bihar government’s decision to transfer Rs 10,000 to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the election schedule was announced allegedly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“We cannot issue an omnibus direction for the entire state that too at the instance of a political party,” the CJI said.

The bench asked the party, represented by senior advocate C U Singh, to approach the Patna High Court on the ground that the issue pertained to one state only.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) had moved the Supreme Court seeking fresh elections in Bihar after the BJP-led NDA retained power in the 243-member Assembly by winning 202 seats, while the INDIA bloc secured 35 seats.

The JSP failed to win any seat, with most of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.

The petition accused the state government of violating the MCC by transferring Rs 10,000 to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the poll schedule was announced and sought action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women to promote self-employment and small businesses in the state.

It was alleged that the debt-ridden state gave away Rs 15,600 crore just ahead of polls, which denied level-playing field to other political parties. PTI SJK SJK MNK MNK