SC defers to Dec 18 bail plea of advocate Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to December 18 advocate Surendra Gadling's bail plea in connection with the 2016 iron ore mine arson case in Surajgarh in Mahararashtra's Gadchiroli district.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar deferred the matter after the Maharashtra government's counsel sought adjournment on the ground that some vernacular documents needed to be translated.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, said the lawyer has been in jail for almost six years and the matter needs to be heard. The bench gave the state government two weeks to file additional documents.

The top court on October 10, 2023, issued notice to the state government and sought its response on the petition within four weeks.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists working at the ground level. He is also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused, including those absconding in the case.

On January 31, 2023 the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused to grant Gadling bail and said the accusations against him were prima facie true.

He was booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC. The prosecution claims Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He reportedly asked Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated several locals to join the movement.

Gadling also faces the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. This relates to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which the police claims triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district. PTI PKS PKS MIN MIN