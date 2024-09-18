SC defers to Oct 16 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 16 the hearing on a question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant had deferred the matter to October 3 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), mentioned the matter seeking an adjournment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, strongly opposed it.

Later in the afternoon, Justice Kant told the lawyers appearing in the matter that Justice C T Ravikumar, who is part of the bench along with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, is on leave from September 27 to October 13.

The top court then posted it for hearing on October 16.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the PMLA.