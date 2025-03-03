SC demands written apology after lawyer threatens suicide

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday witnessed an unusual situation when a lawyer appearing before it threatened to die by suicide if his plea in a criminal case was not allowed.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the lawyer to submit a written apology by March 7 or face consequences.

“Today in the morning when the petition (Ramesh Kumaran and another v. State Through The Inspector of Police And Another) was called. The first petitioner (Ramesh Kumaran), a member of the Bar, appeared through the VC and said if the FIR against respondent number 2 is quashed he will commit suicide. We are shocked to hear this… We expect him to tender an unconditional apology,” the bench said and posted the hearing on March 7.

When the lawyer, appearing through the video-conferencing (VC) made the statement, Justice Oka said, “How can you threaten the court that you will commit suicide if we dont allow your prayer? You are a lawyer…We will ask the Bar Council to suspend your license and register an FIR." The lawyer then purportedly switched off his VC link.

"Now, he is gone," the bench said and adjourned the matter.

The top court asked his lawyer present in the courtroom to apologise for his conduct.

When the matter was called again, the lawyer appeared through video-conferencing and said, “My sincere apologies. I got emotional." Justice Oka, however, said, “No, we want a written apology by Friday (March 7)." While the bench said it was not forcing the lawyer to tender an apology, it cautioned him of consequences in case of non-compliance.

Kumaran moved the court in connection with a criminal case against one Ragavendran.

There were cross FIRs in the case from both sides.

More case details were not known as the advocates concerned were unavailable for comments. PTI SJK AMK