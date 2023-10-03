SC denies bail to Ajmer Dargah cleric in objectionable slogan case

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday denied bail to Ajmer Dargah cleric Saiyed Hussain Gauhar Chisti in a case lodged against him for allegedly provoking people to raise objectionable slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Chisti had allegedly asked people to raise the 'sar tan se juda' slogan at the Dargah premises last year against the then BJP spokesperson. Sharma had allegedly made some objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad in a TV show. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra took note of the submissions of the accused and the Rajasthan government and dismissed the bail plea. The state government was represented by senior lawyer Manish Singhvi. While rejecting the bail plea, the bench asked the lower court to expedite the trial and conclude in six month. Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court in October last year had dismissed Chisti's bail plea. Initially, Chisti was booked under several penal provisions relating to offences including extending criminal threats and promoting enmity.

However, later section 302 (murder) of the IPC was also added in the FIR in light of the Udaipur and Amravati beheading cases. A tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28, 2022 and on the night of June 21 a medical shop owner was killed in Amravati over their social media posts in Sharma's support. PTI SJK KVK KVK