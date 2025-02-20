SC denies bail to Arun Gawli in corporator murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday denied bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gawli, who is undergoing life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, claims to have complied with all the conditions of the 2006 remission policy.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court which had rejected his bail.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on January 7 had granted a 28-day furlough to Gawli.

Gawli approached the Nagpur bench of the high court, praying for his release as his application was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, (East division) Nagpur.

He shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla, and is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He was an MLA from 2004-2009 from the Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.

Gawli was arrested in 2006 and was put on trial for the murder of Jamsandekar. In August 2012, a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh on him.