SC denies SIT probe into quid pro quo allegations in Electoral Bonds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected a batch of petitions seeking to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged 'quid-pro-quo' arrangements under the Electoral Bonds Scheme.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounced the verdict after hearing the petitioners.

Before the verdict, CJI commented that the consequence of SC striking down 13(a)(b) will follow now.

Pronouncing the order, CJI said, “Individual grievances of this nature would perhaps have to be pursued on the basis of the remedies available under the law. Likewise, where there is any refusal to investigate, recourse can be taken under the law or under Article 226.

At present, it would be premature and inappropriate for this court because the intervention of this court must proceed under remedies of law and failure of these remedies. It would be inappropriate as at the present stage the court cannot say that the normal remedies will not be efficacious.”