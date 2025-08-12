SC direction for no action against owners of overage vehicles big relief for people: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court order for no coercive action against the owners of end-of-life vehicles has come as a "big relief" for the people of Delhi, Environment Minister in the city government Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

"This is a big relief for the residents of Delhi," Sirsa said, welcoming the verdict.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed diesel vehicles up to 10 years old and petrol vehicles up to 15 years old to remain in use until the next date of hearing in the matter, instead of imposing a blanket ban based on age alone.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy, Sirsa said. PTI VIT NSM RC