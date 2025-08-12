SC directive for no-action against overage vehicle owners big relief for people: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court order for no coercive action against the owners of end-of-life vehicles is a "big relief" for the people of Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister in the city government, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said on Tuesday.

He said the Delhi government has filed a plea in the apex court that old vehicles should be considered as end-of-life vehicles in terms of the level of pollution they cause and not their age.

"The court has directed no coercive action. Now, 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will be saved from being picked up by the authorities," Sirsa said.

He thanked the Supreme Court and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the development.

"The Delhi chief minister has been fighting for the people of the city," Sirsa said and hoped the city government would be able to justify its stand in court.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court provided relief to the owners of old vehicles in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), directing authorities to refrain from taking coercive steps like seizing vehicles till the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court was dealing with a plea seeking a recall of its October 29, 2018, order upholding a National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) directive.

The apex court had then directed transport departments of states in NCR to ban diesel vehicles aged more than 10 years and petrol vehicles which are over 15 years old from plying on roads in terms of the NGT's order.

The NGT, on the other hand, had ordered that all diesel or petrol vehicles that were more than 15 years old not be allowed to ply on roads and appropriate action, including their seizure, be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act in case of non-compliance.

Last month, the Delhi government moved the top court against the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) figures, there are 62 lakh end-of-life vehicles in Delhi, of which 41 lakh are two-wheelers. The number of end-of-life vehicles in the NCR stands at around 44 lakh, and these are largely concentrated in the five high-density cities.

The issue of end-of-life vehicles resurfaced last month, as the Delhi government moved to implement a CAQM directive to refuse refuelling of such vehicles from July 1.