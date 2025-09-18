SC directs CBI to probe authenticity of advocate's degree

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to ascertain the authenticity of an advocate's degree after Magadh University claimed his educational certificates were forged.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan were acting on an appeal against the decision of Bar Council of India's disciplinary committee, which dealt with the issue.

The top court had earlier taken note of a letter issued by the controller of examinations of Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, saying the lawyer's marksheet and B.Com degree were “forged and not issued from the university".

The apex court then directed the lawyer to produce photocopies of the degrees in which he claimed to be a graduate in commerce and law.

The lawyer filed a photocopy of the degree issued to him for having passed the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) examination of the three year degree course held in August 1991 by Magadh University.

The lawyer claimed university records were torn and, therefore, the degree might not be verifiable from the available documents.

"We deem it appropriate to require the Central Bureau of Investigation, Delhi to do the investigation and ascertain whether the degree set up by the Petitioner of having passed the B.Com examination from Magadh University in the year 1991 is genuine or forged," the bench said on September 15.

The bench directed the CBI to depute an officer to investigate into the issue and submit a report on or before November 3.