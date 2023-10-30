SC directs Centre to collect data from states, UTs on social security schemes for persons with disability

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to collect data from all states and Union Territories on social security schemes launched for persons with disability in comparison to those started for other sections of society.

The court issued the direction while hearing a plea which sought implementation of the law which provides for 25 per cent more assistance to people with disabilities than those extended to others under similar social welfare schemes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the Union of India to collect the data within six weeks and submit a status report.

The top court had on September 25 issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the petition filed by Delhi-based organisation 'Bhumika Trust' .

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had requested Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist the apex court in the matter.

The top court noted the petitioner has relied on the proviso to section 24 (1) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Section 24 of the 2016 Act deals with social security and section 24 (1) says, "The appropriate government shall within the limit of its economic capacity and development formulate necessary schemes and programmes to safeguard and promote the right of persons with disabilities for adequate standard of living to enable them to live independently or in the community: provided that the quantum of assistance to the persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least 25 per cent higher than the similar schemes applicable to others." Jayant Singh Raghav, president of the organisation, had told the bench that proviso to section 24 (1) of the Act provides that the quantum of assistance to be extended to persons with disabilities needs to be 25 per cent more than those given to others under similar social welfare schemes.

Raghav referred to the disability pension given by different states.