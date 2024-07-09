SC directs Centre to file reply on plea seeking directions to fill vacancies in NHRC

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court directed the Centre on Tuesday to file a reply within two weeks on a plea seeking directions to fill vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala asked the Centre to inform it about the steps taken and the time needed to fill the vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The petition has been posted for hearing on July 29.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, seeking directions to fill the vacant posts.

Tripathy submitted that the NHRC had been functioning with only one member.

The Centre had earlier appointed Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as acting chairperson after former apex court judge Arun Mishra demitted office.

Sayani, an advocate practising before Telangana High Court, was appointed as an NHRC member in December 2023.

According to the NHRC, Sayani handled cases of women harassment and dowry, providing pro bono legal aid to those belonging to economically weaker sections.