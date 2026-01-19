SC directs Delhi HC to decide in 4 months plea of MLA Raja Bhaiya's wife alleging domestic violence

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court directed the Delhi High Court on Monday to decide within four months a plea filed by the wife of Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya against her husband under the Domestic Violence Act.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to entertain Bhanvi Singh's plea after noting that the matter is pending before the high court.

The top court noted that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled before the high court on February 12.

"On that day, the petitioner is at liberty to press for early disposal of this case. It is needless to observe that the same shall be considered having regard to the facts of the case as alleged by the petitioner's wife," the bench said.

The apex court clarified that it was giving a timeframe of four months as the high court has stayed the summons issued to the Kunda MLA by the trial court.

Raja Bhaiya has been booked for alleged domestic violence following a complaint from his wife.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave police station.

In her complaint, Bhanvi Singh has accused the politician of years of physical and mental abuse, according to police.

Police have also informed that the couple has been living separately for years. The woman has further alleged harassment by her in-laws, including her mother-in-law. PTI PKS RC