SC directs inspection of detention camps for foreigners

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Noting that a number of foreigners have been languishing in detention centres for years, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to apprise it about the foreigners detained for more than two years.

Advertisment

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the legal services authority to constitute a team to visit the detention centres to find out the facilities made available to foreigners.

A report in this regard will be submitted by May 15, 2024, the bench said.

The top court observed that the Centre and the state government will have to take some action on the issue of foreigners languishing in detention centres for years.

Advertisment

"We direct the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to visit the detention centres of foreigners and ascertain from the records therein how many foreigners have been detained for a period of more than two years.

"After completing the exercise, the State Legal Services Authority will also constitute a team to visit the detention centres to find out the facilities made available to the foreigners," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on May 16, 2024.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the release of persons who have completed more than two years in detention centres in the state. PTI PKS RT