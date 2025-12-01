SC directs Maharashtra to ensure proper virtual conferencing facilities in trial of Gadchiroli arson case

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that virtual conferencing (VC) facilities function properly during hearings in the 2016 Gadchiroli arson case in which advocate Surendra Gadling is an accused.

The top court's order came after senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, submitted that virtual conference system was not working properly.

"It is also contended that the accused is permitted to appear through VC but the VC is not duly functioning. The State shall make an endeavour for efficient functioning of the VC whereby the accused may be in a position to appear through VC," a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi said.

During the hearing, Grover argued that Gadling has been unfairly "branded" because he appeared as lawyer in certain Naxalite cases.

He submitted that according to the trial court's own records, the state was responsible for the delay in commencing trial.

Grover contended that the main evidence is electronic and overlaps with the Bhima Koregaon case, despite that the state had not furnished him copies of the electronic material.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state government, informed the court that an application seeking transfer of records of the Bhima Koregaon case was still pending before the trial court and Gadling had not yet replied to it.

The top court directed Gadling to file reply to the application within a week and asked the trial court to decide the plea by January 15, 2026.

The matter is now listed for hearing on January 21, 2026 for hearing.

On September 24, Grover had told the bench that Gadling was incarcerated for six years and seven months in the case.

The top court had flagged his long incarceration and sought explanation from the prosecution about the trial.

"What is the reason of delay in trial? It may be explained in brief by the prosecution agency," the bench had said.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

He was booked under various provisions of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Gadling was alleged to have provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He is accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case relating to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.