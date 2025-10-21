SC directs man to hand over belongings of estranged wife within 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court has directed a man to hand over to his estranged wife all her belongings within 24 hours, saying it is disgusting to note that he has not permitted her to collect her clothes and other articles since 2022.

The observation by a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan came on Friday while hearing an application filed by the husband seeking directions that his minor son be permitted to visit his home on the day of Diwali so that the family can perform puja.

The request was strongly opposed by the mother.

The top court allowed the father and mother to take their son to a nearly temple for puja and said the grandparents may also join them if they desire.

"Marriages do fail but that does not mean that the parties should stoop down to such a level that the husband does not allow his wife to collect her clothes. It is a different thing that they are not in a position to stay together but we do at least expect that her articles be returned to her," the bench said.

It said it is very disgusting to note that since 2022, the man has not permitted his wife to collect her clothes and other articles.

The couple got married in 2016. As the marriage went into rough weather, the woman left along with son in 2022 and since then she has been residing separately.

The man works with an insurance company and the woman with a bank.