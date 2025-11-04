SC directs MP, UP officials to discuss permitting private operators to ply on inter-state routes

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed officials of the transport departments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to meet within three months to discuss the modalities for working out an inter-state reciprocal transport agreement.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked the principal secretaries of the transport departments together with other responsible officers to meet at a mutually convenient venue.

"If indeed, the transport authorities of the State of MP satisfy the transport authorities of the State of UP that the MPSRTC has been wound up or is on the verge of being wound up and, therefore, not in a position to ply stage carriages on the routes earmarked for it, appropriate decision may be taken to include the routes," the bench said.

The top court said a consensus should be reached for permitting private operators to ply on the inter-state routes originating from the state of MP and terminating in the state of UP and back.

"In the unlikely event of absence of consensus between the two states, the State of MP shall also be at liberty to decide its future course of action keeping in mind that an IS-RT Agreement cannot be revoked without the consent of both the states. We reiterate, these being matters of policy, should be left to both the states to decide and we do hereby reserve it for their consideration," the bench said.

The top court remarked that evolution of road transport in India has undergone significant transformation, and sincere and serious attempts to revolutionise travel on road by passengers and commuters are discernible.

"Leaving behind the humble beginnings, focus on infrastructure development has seen a quantum leap. India has developed, in this century, an intricate network of highways providing accessibility to nearby cities and towns from the remotest of villages, thereby establishing last-mile connectivity".

"Expressways have been constructed to facilitate faster movement of people and goods between distant locations and thereby reduce travel time. These highways and expressways are transforming India’s transportation landscape and driving economic growth, among others," the bench said.

The apex court said what deserves special note is that the surface of these highways/expressways is smoother than ever before.

With the introduction of modern vehicles, operators of stage carriage services have been providing comfort and convenience which are comparable with services available abroad, it said.

"Switch to electric vehicles for both public and private use has facilitated sustainable transportation. A feature of smart transportation has been integration of technology to enhance efficiency and safety. In fine, with continued innovation and investment, the road transport sector seems to have progressed to attain more efficiency, sustainability and accessibility," the bench said.