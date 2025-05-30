National

SC directs NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in one shift

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Aspirants wait outside an examination center before appearing in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Preliminary Examination, in Bhopal, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15, be conducted in a single shift instead of two shifts.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness".

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court said.

The bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

Supreme Court NEET Examination NEET Exam NEET NEET PG Exam NEET PG Counselling NEET-PG examination NEET-PG aspirants NEET PG