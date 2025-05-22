SC directs NHAI to take effective steps to curb unauthorised occupation of highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India to take effective steps to curb unauthorised occupation of highway lands and form surveillance teams of police officials to carry out patrolling.

The top court also directed the Centre to give wide publicity to the availability of ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application on print, electronic, as well as social media.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the ‘Rajmargyatra' mobile application which aims to provide comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said information about the availability of the mobile application shall be displayed prominently at toll and food plazas on highways.

"We direct the Joint Secretary (Highways) to file on record the details of various categories of complaints lodged on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application, including complaints regarding unauthorised occupation of highway lands and action taken thereon.

"We further direct NHAI to report compliance regarding the creation of grievance redressal portal for reporting complaints relating to unauthorised occupation of highways. The compliance affidavits shall be filed within three months," the bench said.

The top court also directed the highway administration to issue a detailed Standard Operating Procedure regarding the constitution of teams for inspection of the national highways, including collection of data regarding unauthorised occupation of highway lands.

"We direct the Union of India to constitute surveillance teams consisting of State police or other forces. The duty of the surveillance teams will be to do patrolling regularly and punctually. Even this compliance shall be reported within a period of three months.

"We direct the highway administration and the concerned respondents who are members of the same to take into consideration the suggestions submitted by the amicus curiae on October 5, 2024 and take steps to implement the said suggestions," the bench said while posting the matter for compliance on September 15.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by a person named Gyan Prakash whereby he sought various directions for implementation of provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002 and removal of encroachments from highways.

Advocate Swati Ghildiyal was appointed amicus curiae by the apex court for assisting in the matter.