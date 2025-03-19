SC directs review of pre-2011 mining leases in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan government to review all the pre-2011 mining leases granted without following an auction process, resulting in "unjust" and "unethical" enrichment of affluent persons.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it is shocking that mining leases in Rajasthan were given without following the appropriate process of auction.

It upheld a decision of the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court cancelling the lease of one Divya Darshana, who was granted the lease for excavation of masonry stones in Pali district, for non-compliance of environmental norms.

"We are shocked to see that mining leases are granted in Rajasthan without following the due process of auction. State largesse cannot be given in a non-transparent manner," the bench said.

It said ordinarily, the commercial properties of the state are to be auctioned and any other method must satisfy the test of reasonableness.

The counsel for the state government said since 2011, no mining lease was granted without following the process of auction.

The bench said, "If that is so, the earlier mining leases are to be reviewed so that the state largesse is not given for unjust, unethical enrichment of affluent persons." The top court said an auction allows other parties to participate in the process and the state gets the best price for excavation of minerals.

It, however, clarified that environmental norms are to be mandatorily followed by the lessees. PTI MNL RC