SC directs Tamil Nadu to hold consultation with Centre on establishing Navodaya Vidyalayas

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to hold a joint consultation with the Centre on the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in the state, observing "we are a federal society".

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the state government should not adopt an adversarial attitude and there must be a federal discussion.

The top court directed the authorities to ascertain the extent of land required for establishing JNVs in each district of Tamil Nadu.

"You come one step, they will also come one step. They may come two steps.

"After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has gotten all the glory. It is the largest industrialised state in South India," the bench said.

It asked the Tamil Nadu government not to take it as an imposition, saying it is an opportunity for the state's students.

"You can say this is our language policy. They will look into it," the court said.

It told the Tamil Nadu government that the Centre would also not discredit the state's policy.

"Bring to the notice of the secretaries of the central government about your act and how you are going about it. Please have a positive attitude," the bench said.

The apex court said it had passed the directions in the interest of students who are entitled to be admitted to JNVs in Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for Tamil Nadu, submitted that the JNVs follow a three-language formula, whereas the state government has a statutory two-language policy.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would have to provide around 30 acres of land in each district and bear related costs.

Justice Nagarathna observed that the issue should not be turned into a language dispute.

"Don't make it into a language issue. We are a federal society. You are part of the Republic. If you come one step forward, they will also come one step forward," she said.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the Madras High Court order filed by the state government.

The high court had directed the state to permit the establishment of JNVs after taking note of the written submission made by the Centre and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, saying there was no imposition of Hindi in the regional schools.

The state government, in its reply, had stated that under the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, 2006, it followed a two-language system of having Tamil and English as the medium of instruction.