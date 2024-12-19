SC directs UP, Haryana to impose complete ban on firecrackers

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to impose a complete ban on firecrackers until further orders.

A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih was also informed that GRAP IV was restored in Delhi-NCR due to the worsening air quality.

The bench noted the Delhi government had enforced a complete ban on the manufacture, storage and sale, including delivery of firecrackers through online marketing round the year with immediate effect.

"We are of the view that this ban will be effective only when other states forming part of NCR region impose similar measures. Even the state of Rajasthan has imposed similar ban in that part of State of Rajasthan which falls in NCR regions. For the time being we direct the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to impose similar ban which is imposed by the state of Delhi", the bench said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the court about the Delhi government's decision on the ban.

The court directed the NCR states to constitute teams of officials to ensure strict compliance with the anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"We direct NCR states to constitute the teams of members of police, revenue officials to monitor the implementation of GRAP IV measures. We say this that the members so created in this team will work as officers of this court. They will regularly submit report of compliance and breaches to Commission for Air Quality Management so that immediate action be taken by all concerned," the bench said.

Expressing serious concerns over high pollution levels in Delhi during Diwali, the apex court previously took exception to the violation of court orders and said its directives on firecrackers ban were "hardly implemented".

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by M C Mehta in 1985 seeking directions to curb air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. PTI PKS AMK