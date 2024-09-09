SC directs WB govt to provide accommodation, security equipment to CISF deployed at RG Kar hospital

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to liaise with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and ensure accommodation and availability of security gadgets needed by its personnel deployed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by today evening.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the state government to nominate a senior officer from the home department and a top CISF officer to act jointly and ensure that all three companies of the central paramilitary force are provided proper accommodation.

The top court noted the Centre's submission that one company of the CISF has been accomodated at RMA Quarters in RG Kar College, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation School and at Indira Matri Sadan.

"Arrangements have been made for providing six buses and four trucks and three light motor vehicles. We direct the state government to provide all requisition by 5 pm and security gadgets by 9 pm," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said three companies of CISF have been deployed for providing security at the hospital and the personnel, including women, have not been provided adequate accommodation.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, however, claimed all facilities that the force sought have been extended to them.

Sibal submitted that most personnnel were staying on the hospital premises.

The Centre had on September 3 moved the apex court alleging "unpardonable" non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the CISF.

Terming the alleged non-cooperation by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as an example "symptomatic of a systemic malaise", the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a direction to West Bengal authorities to extend full cooperation to the CISF.

In an application filed in the case the apex court has initiated on its own, the MHA said the plea "concerns the deployment of CISF personnel at the R G Kar Medical College, including the hostels where the resident doctors are staying to ensure their safety".

"The CISF personnel deployed at R G Kar Hospital are facing severe difficulties due to lack of accommodation and lack of basic security infrastructure. The troops are presently staying at CISF Unit SMP, Kolkata despite the constraints being faced by the accommodating unit," it said.

The application said the travel time from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata to the hospital was an hour from one side and it was difficult to discharge duties effectively and to mobilise CISF troops to duly and promptly respond during contingencies.

It said the MHA had taken up the matter with the chief secretary of West Bengal through a September 2 letter requesting for adequate logistical arrangement and security gadgets required by the force.

"It is submitted that thereafter, there has been no response from the state government to ensure adequate support to the CISF personnel which are deployed to ensure security of the residents/workers in the RG Kar Medical Hospital under the orders of this court," the application said.