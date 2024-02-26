SC dismisses PIL challenging three new criminal laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a challenge to the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, which will come into effect from July 1.

Taking note of the PIL filed by Chennai resident T Sivagnanasambandan, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed it on ground of locus.

“Who are you to challenge the new criminal laws? You have no locus standi (a right to be heard),” the CJI said while dismissing the PIL.

The PIL had made the Union ministries of Home and Law and Justice parties.

The newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act are meant to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and will come into effect from July 1 this year.

The three laws, which replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and presidential assent on December 25.