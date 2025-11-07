SC dismisses PIL of law student, calls him media crazy

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court pulled up a third-year law student on Friday for filing a "frivolous" PIL challenging a Presidential Order of 1950 pertaining to the recognition of the Scheduled Castes, saying he appears to be "media crazy".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the student's petition after he failed to explain why he chose to challenge an order of 1950 in 2025 and that too, by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea with cryptic and misdirected information.

"Instead of focussing on your studies, you chose to file this frivolous petition. You should have first completed your law degree and then file a petition. At least, you should have done your homework," the bench told the student, who appeared in the court in person.

"Go and complete your law. Otherwise, we will impose some exemplary cost and pass some remarks against you," Justice Kant told the student.

The student told the court that he was aggrieved by the order of 1950 but was unable to explain how he was aggrieved by it.

The bench dismissed the petition and said, "The petitioner, who claims to be a law student, instead of concentrating on completing his studies, has apparently filed this writ petition to gain popularity. He appears to be media crazy and has chosen to file the writ petition without doing any homework, with all cryptic and incomplete/misdirected information." PTI MNL RC