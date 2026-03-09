SC dismisses PIL seeking direction for supply of complete copy of Times of India to paper buyers

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Centre and the Times of India for supplying complete copy of the English daily to all the paper buyers.

Questioning how a writ petition would lie against the Times of India, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by G S Rathore.

"How does a writ lie against The Times of India? Is the Times of India a State so that we can entertain a writ petition against it?," the bench observed.

While dismissing the plea, the top court told the petitioner that he needed to tell his newspaper vendor to provide him all the supplements of the daily.