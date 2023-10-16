SC dismisses plea challenging designation of lawyers as senior advocates

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the designation of lawyers as senior advocates, saying the petition was a "misadventure" largely of one of the petitioners as he sought to carry on a "vilification campaign" against all and sundry.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, while delivering its verdict on a plea filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and seven others, said the designation as a senior advocate is a "recognition of merit" by the court.

The bench, also comprising Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, said the classification of advocates and the mechanism to grant seniority to lawyers was not based on any "arbitrary, artificial or evasive grounds".

Justice Kaul, who penned the verdict for the bench, noted that pleadings of Nedumpara, who already faced conviction for contempt and debarment from the apex court to practice, were "almost reckless in character".

In March 2019, the apex court had sentenced Nedumpara to three months in jail for contempt of court and attempting to "browbeat" judges but suspended the sentence after taking note of the unconditional apology tendered by him.

The top court had barred the advocate from practising before it for a year.

In its judgement delivered on Monday, the bench said the seniority of advocates was premised on a standardised metric of merit aimed at forwarding the standards of the profession.

"Thus, the classification of advocates and the mechanism to grant seniority to advocates is not based on any arbitrary, artificial or evasive grounds. Such a classification is a creation of the legislature, and there is a general presumption of constitutionality, and the burden is on the petitioners to show that there is a clear transgression of the constitutional principles – something which they have miserably failed to discharge," it said.

"This rule is based on the assumption, judicially recognised and accepted, that the legislature understands and correctly appreciates the needs of the people," the bench observed.

It said the pleadings were reckless because it has sought to be made out as if the legal profession in India has long been feudalistic and a monopoly of certain higher castes and certain families.

"In fact, in the post-liberalisation period, it is alleged that lawyers no longer come to be known for their knowledge, values and erudition but for the manifestation of wealth and the proximity to the bench,” the top court said, adding these averments are "contemptuous in character", and that too by Nedumpara, who already faced conviction for contempt.

It noted the lawyer does not stop at this but alleges that the bar has lost all its independence and vitality.

"Petitioner no.1 (Nedumpara) does not stop at blaming successful lawyers or, for that matter, the judges but seems to paint everybody with the same brush, alleging even powerful politicians and high-ranking bureaucrats have the clout to get their kith and kin appointed as judges and senior advocates," the bench observed.

It referred to the growth in the legal profession where a large number of first generation lawyers have made their mark.

The apex court noted these lawyers, some of them young ones, have come from the National Law Schools and other prominent law schools and instead of appreciating their contribution, Nedumpara has used his "usual style of making allegations against all and sundry".

"We have, thus, not the slightest hesitation in coming to the conclusion that this writ petition is a misadventure largely of petitioner no.1 in continuation of some of his past misadventures," it said.

"It appears that the judgments and orders passed earlier do not seem to have had any salutary or counselling effect on petitioner no. 1 for any self-introspection, but he seeks to carry on a vilification campaign against all and sundry. Obviously, the system is not able to correct petitioner no.1 in his approach," the bench said, while dismissing the plea.

"The underlying principle for ages has been that the credit should go to the junior counsel without the discredit going to him, and through ages, many lawyers have learnt in this process, including the persons who now form the bench," the bench said.

It said the challenge that the classification of advocates was violative of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution is "untenable" since Article 14 permits the reasonable classification of people by the legislature.

The bench said the classification of advocates under section 16 of the Advocates Act, 1961, was a "tangible difference" established by the practice advocates have over decades, and the court has devised a discernible and transparent mechanism to adjudicate the seniority of lawyers in the profession.

It said senior advocate designation was a recognition of merit by the court and the two judgments passed earlier by the apex court have endeavoured to make the process more transparent.

The bench said constitutional validity of a specific provision cannot be challenged in abstract, but when the provisions violate any fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III or contravenes any provision of the Constitution, or the legislature lacks law-making competence.

"If a provision violates a fundamental right, such a violation must directly and inevitably affect the people and cannot be premised on an ostensible use of violation of the provision," it said.

The petitioners had challenged sections 16 and 23 (5) of the Advocates Act, claiming these "creates two classes of lawyers, senior advocates and other advocates, which in actual practice has resulted in unthinkable catastrophe and inequities which Parliament certainly would not have contemplated or foreseen".

While section 16 of the Advocates Act pertains to senior and other advocates, section 23 (5) says senior advocates shall have pre-audience over other lawyers and their right of pre-audience inter se shall be determined by their respective seniority.

In 2017, the apex court had delivered a verdict that had laid down guidelines for itself and high courts to govern the exercise of designating lawyers as senior advocates.

It had delivered another judgment in May on applications seeking certain modifications in the guidelines. PTI ABA ABA KVK KVK