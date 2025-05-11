SC dismisses plea seeking implementation of NEP in Tamil Nadu, other states

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West Bengal governments to implement the National Education Policy, including its three-language formula.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said the top court could not issue such directions to state governments.

"The Supreme Court, through Article 32 of the Constitution, can issue directives to ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens are protected. It cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy, 2020," the bench said in an order passed on Friday.

"The court may, however, intervene if a state's action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights or any other legal rights. We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution," it added.

The petitioner has nothing to do with the cause he proposes to espouse, the top court further said.

"Although he may be from the state of Tamil Nadu, yet, on his own admission, he is now residing in New Delhi. The main issue may be examined by this court in an appropriate proceeding but at least not in this particular petition," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate GS Mani seeking directions to implement the National Education Policy, 2020.