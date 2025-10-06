SC dismisses plea seeking preservation of video recordings of court proceedings

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking directions to ensure the preservation of video recordings of court proceedings and to make them accessible to lawyers and litigants.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan dismissed the plea filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpura and others.

During the hearing, advocate Nedumpura submitted that there is still no mechanism for preserving court recordings despite virtual hearings being held in most courts and tribunals across the country.

The plea sought directions for mandatory video recording of proceedings in all courts and tribunals in India, preservation of such records, and access to them as a matter of right for litigants, lawyers, and stakeholders. PTI PKS RT RT