SC dismisses plea to declare caste system unconstitutional

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to declare the caste system unconstitutional.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said no case for interference was made out.

"The Constitution as originally drafted refers to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Wazir Singh Poonia, contending that the caste system is against fundamental rights.