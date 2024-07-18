SC dismisses Sun Pharma's plea against NPPA's demand notice of Rs 4.65 cr for overcharging drug

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has dismissed pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma's plea against a demand notice of Rs 4.65 crore raised by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to recover the amount overcharged by the company for anti-bacterial infection drug Roscilox.

Sun Pharma has challenged the NPPA's demand notices of 2005. The company was directed to deposit the overcharged principal amount of Rs 2,15,62,077 for the period April 1996 to July 2003 and the interest on this amount (Rs 2,49,46,256) for Roscilox, a brand of a Cloxacillin-based drug formulation The amount charged was more than that fixed by the government under the provisions of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 1995 (DPCO).

The pharma company has already paid a sum of Rs 1.25 crore towards the demand made by the NPPA.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih upheld the order of Delhi High Court August 6, 2014 by which the claim of the pharma company was dismissed.

"We, therefore, find no error committed by the high court in rejecting the claim of the appellant. The appeal is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed. Order of status quo dated November 10, 2014 shall stand vacated," it ordered.

It noted that the NPPA sought recovery of the excess amount under Paragraph 13 of the DPCO, which deals with 'power to recover overcharged amount'.

The bench said though an attempt was made before the court by the counsel for the appellant (Sun Pharma) to enlarge the scope of this appeal by questioning the very validity of the demand made under the DPCO, "we are not inclined to permit the same".

"More so, as there is no evidence of the appellant having raised such an issue properly before the Delhi High Court," it said and noted that the issue as to whether computation of the demand was erroneous in the context of Paragraph 19 of the DPCO was raised by the appellant only during the course of arguments before the division bench of the high court.

"Noting this, the division bench specifically recorded that such a plea had been made by the appellant before it for the first time and that the writ petition as well as the memorandum of appeal were bereft of any pleadings to that effect. Therefore, the appellant cannot be permitted to raise that plea before us at this stage," the bench noted in its order dated July 15.

The bench said the main issue that was raised before and considered by the high court was whether Sun Pharma would come within the reach of Paragraph 13 of the DPCO in the light of its claim that it was not a manufacturer or importer or distributor.

"In this regard, we find that the replies filed by the appellant in response to the notices issued by the NPPA categorically manifested that the appellant admitted purchase of the drug from the manufacturer itself. Thus, in terms of its own admissions in its replies, the appellant had direct contact with the ostensible manufacturer," it said.

The bench said it is obvious that the definitions of 'distributor' and 'dealer' under the DPCO are not mutually exclusive and it is very much possible in this scheme that a 'distributor' may play a dual role by becoming a 'wholesaler' or 'retailer' also and thereby satisfy the definition of 'dealer' under the DPCO.

"That appears to be the case presently as the appellant played both roles. However, that would not be sufficient to exclude the appellant from the ambit of Paragraph 13 of the DPCO," it said.

Justice Kumar who penned the order on behalf of the bench said the intent and purpose thereof are to control the prices at which medicinal drug formulations are made available to the common man by holding out the threat of recovery of the higher prices charged for such drug formulations by those involved in their manufacture and marketing.

"Given the laudable objective underlying the provision, it cannot be subjected to a restricted or hidebound interpretation," it said.

The bench said given its own inconsistent versions and in the absence of a firm factual foundation being built up by Sun Pharma, with proper documentation as to its status, it was not open to it to baldly claim that it was not a 'distributor' but only a 'dealer'.

It added that the high court undertook the exercise of piercing the corporate veil and found, on facts, that there was overlapping and merger of identities of Oscar Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., from which the appellant claimed to have purchased the drug formulation, with the appellant's own group companies. PTI MNL ZMN