SC-ED DIRECTOR-CHRONOLGY

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events leading to the Supreme Court Thursday granting an extension to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15.

* Nov 19, 2018: Centre appoints Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of the ED.

* Nov 13, 2020: Central government modifies appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term is changed to three years.

* Dec 2, 2020: NGO Common Cause moves SC challenging retrospective change in the 2018 order appointing Mishra as director of the ED.

* Sep 8, 2021: SC dismisses plea challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order, says extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases.

* Nov 14, 2021: Centre promulgates two ordinances by which the tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate can be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

* Nov 17, 2021: Government extends Mishra's tenure by a year till November 18, 2022, days after the Centre brought ordinances to allow ED and CBI directors to occupy the office for up to five years.

* Nov 21, 2021: PIL filed in SC against the two ordinances.

* Jun 20, 2022: PIL filed in SC challenging the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 which provides for extension of the term of ED’s director up to five years.

* Nov 17, 2022: Centre extends by one year Mishra's tenure as ED Director.

* Jul 11, 2023: SC holds as "illegal" two notifications by the Centre granting extension of service, for one year each time, to Mishra as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate. Mishra's tenure curtailed till July 31.

* Jul 26, 2023: Centre moves SC seeking Mishra's continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India's national interests.

* Jul 27, 2023: SC grants extension to Mishra till September 15, 2023 but makes it clear no further extension will be given. PTI PKS PKS SK SK