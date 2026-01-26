SC exists for upholding personal liberty, human rights: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has said that the apex court is not established to justify executive action denying liberty and violation of human rights.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Goa organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, Justice Bhuyan emphasised the need for the court to speak in one voice to ensure law is uniformly followed across all courts and countries do not feel hesitant to extradite white collar criminals.

"The very existence of the Supreme Court is for upholding personal liberty and human rights. The Supreme Court is not established to justify executive actions denying liberty and violation of human rights," he said on Sunday.

Justice Bhuyan said there can be divergence of views but there cannot be divergence of views on fundamentals of law.

"The perception may vary but when we apply principles of laws, there can't be multiplicity of views in the Supreme Court," he said.

Observing that the Constitution must be adhered to, Justice Bhuyan said investigating agencies should enhance their credibility and not be selective in targeting criminals when they change political sides.

He said, "We need to have social audit if Prevention of Corruption Act has achieved its purpose." On Saturday, while speaking at an event in Pune, Justice Bhuyan had said independence of judiciary was "non-negotiable" while adding that the Centre can have no say in the transfer and posting of judges.

Stressing that the biggest threat to the independence of the judiciary "is from within", Justice Bhuyan had expressed disappointment with the collegium's decision to transfer a high court's judge on the Centre's suggestion.