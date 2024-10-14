SC expansion building part of efforts to ensure modern infra for executive, legislature, judiciary

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the proposed expansion building of the Supreme Court, new Parliament building and Central Vista redevelopment project are part of an effort to ensure the executive, legislature and judiciary have a better infrastructure.

Addressing an event to mark the ground breaking ceremony of the expansion building of the Supreme Court, the minister said the project will be implemented in two phases over the next five years by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at a cost of over Rs 795 crore.

Keeping in mind citizen-centric approach, all-inclusive courtrooms will be created and all stakeholders including litigants will be provided with state-of-the-art utilities.

To ensure "ease of living", the project will enhance "ease of working" for the judiciary.

Meghwal also noted that efforts were on to enhance judicial infrastructure at the district court level which are the first point of contact for people seeking justice.

He said from over 15,000 court halls in 2014, their number has gone up to nearly 23,000. Besides physical infrastructure, digital infrastructure is also been enhanced to ensure easy access of justice for all. The e-Court Phase III is an effort in this direction, he underlined.

The minister informed the gathering that through the TEle Law Scheme, over once crore people have been provided with pre-litigation advice, which was a milestone moment.

CJI Chandrachud and Union minister Manohar Lal were present at the event.