SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Jan 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.

Advertisment

The apex court is seized of a petition filed by Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma granted the relief to Jain after noting that he suffered a fracture in the leg on December 9.

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we are inclined to extend interim order," the bench said.

Advertisment

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Jain, who had moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

The top court had on May 26 granted the former Delhi minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it is being extended from time to time.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.