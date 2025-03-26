SC extends protection against arrest to 2 UP journalists

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh Police not to arrest two journalists for four more weeks in connection with four FIRs registered against them for writing an article and making some posts on X.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal extended its earlier order asking the state police not to take any coercive steps against journalists Abhishek Updhyay and Mamta Tripathi for four more weeks.

The bench said, in the meanwhile, the journalists can avail legal remedies for seeking quashing of the FIRs lodged against them at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Upadhyay had published an Article on "caste dynamics of the general administration" and identified people of a particular caste who were deployed in responsible positions in Uttar Pradesh.

Several FIRs were lodged against Tripathi in relation to certain posts by her.

A lawyer representing Upadhyay said police invoked non-bailable penal provisions for "offence of hurting religious sentiments" against them and they needed the protection against coercive state action.

The bench disposed of the pleas of Upadhyay and Tripathi.

Earlier, the bench had protected Upadhyay, saying, "In democratic nations, freedom to express one's views are respected. The rights of the journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. Merely because writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the Government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer." Later, protection against coercive action was also granted to Tripathi as well. PTI SJK SJK VN VN