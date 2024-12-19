SC extends stay on trial court proceedings in defamation case against Atishi, Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal in a case filed by a BJP leader.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti also adjourned the plea filed by Atishi and Kejriwal who have challenged a Delhi high court order refusing to quash the defamation case.

BJP leader Rajiv Babbar's counsel sought time to file reply in the matter.

The matter was adjourned for four weeks.

The court had sought responses from the Delhi government and Babbar on their plea.

The AAP leaders challenge is over their remarks about the alleged deletion of names of voters which Babbar said lowered the reputation of the BJP.

The high court said the imputations were prima facie defamatory with an intention to vilify the BJP and gain undue political mileage. It dismissed the plea by Atishi, Kejriwal and two others -- AAP former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta and party leader Manoj Kumar -- challenging the defamation case in a trial court. PTI PKS AMK