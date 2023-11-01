SC families in union territory to get Rs 1,000 for Deepavali, says CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Nov 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the government would credit Rs 1,000 in the bank account of every Scheduled Caste family in the union territory after increasing the amount from Rs 500 to enable them to meet the expenditure like purchasing clothes during Deepavali festival.

Inspecting a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police on the occasion of 70th Liberation (de facto) Day of the union territory, he highlighted the achievements of various departments and also under the MLAs' local area development programme to ameliorate a lot of people. He sought the continued cooperation of the people.

A cultural programme by Bharathiar Palkalai Koodam (a multi-cultural institution run by the territorial government) and a few other organisations were held as part of the celebrations.

The chief minister later unfurled the national flag on the premises of the territorial assembly. Speaker R Selvam, ministers and officials were among those present. PTI COR KH