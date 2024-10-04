SC forms independent SIT to probe claims of use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set up a five-member "independent" SIT to probe into the allegations of the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus while making it clear that it will not permit the court to be used as a "political battleground".

The development assumes significance as the top court-appointed panel substitutes the Andhra Pradesh government's special investigation team (SIT) constituted on September 26 to probe the politically sensitive row over the alleged use of animal fat in laddus.

"We don't want this to be turned into a political drama. There are sentiments of crores of people throughout the world," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed.

It directed that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The court said in the independent SIT, the two officers from the CBI would be nominated by its director while the two officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police would be named by the state government. The FSSAI chairperson would nominate a senior officer of the authority to be a part of the SIT, it said.

The bench also directed that the SIT shall work under the supervision of the CBI director.

"We clarify that we would not permit the court to be used as a political battleground," the bench said.

"However, in order to assuage the feelings of crores of people/devotees, we find that the investigation should be conducted by an independent SIT consisting of the representatives of the CBI, representatives of the state government and a representative of the FSSAI," it said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state has circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

The apex court passed the order on a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

The bench noted these petitions have sought various reliefs, including a direction to constitute a committee consisting of a retired apex court judge or a retired chief justice of the high court for a deeper probe into the allegations.

It noted an FIR was registered in the matter alleging that the ghee received in tankers supplied on July 6 and July 12 was found to be adulterated.

The bench said it is alleged in the FIR that adulterated ghee was used for preparing prasadam or laddus.

"The allegations in the FIR have the potential of hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees/people residing worldwide," it said.

"We, however, clarify that the instant order passed by this court should not be construed as any reflection on the independentness or the fairness of the officers of the SIT constituted by the state government," the bench said.

"We are passing order regarding entrustment of this matter to an independent agency consisting of the aforesaid members only to assuage the feelings of crores of people/devotees having faith in the deity," it said while disposing of the petitions.

The bench clarified that it has not gone into the allegations and counter-allegations made in either of the petitions or the stand of the respondents, including the state.

Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

During the hearing on Friday, Mehta said, "One thing is very clear if there is any element of truth in these allegations, it is unacceptable".

"My suggestion is, I did not find anything against the members of the present SIT. They are competent and qualified to do their job. The suggestion which I give is, let it be supervised by some senior official of the central government police force, who is senior to the members of the SIT," he said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state, said he has no objection if the court adds any officer of its choice to the SIT.

On September 30, the bench observed that Gods should be kept away from politics as it questioned Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Reddy-led regime.

The apex court said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that "rejected ghee" was subjected to the test.

It was noted that according to the state, an FIR was registered on September 25 and an SIT was constituted on September 26 to probe the matter.

"It could thus be seen that a statement was made by the chief minister on September 18, which was even before the FIR being lodged on September 25 and the SIT being constituted on September 26," the bench had said.

"We are, prima facie, of the view that it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go in public to make a statement which can affect the sentiment of crores of people and when investigation to find out adulterated ghee was used to make laddus was underway," it had said.