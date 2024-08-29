SC gets bigger creche facility for children of staff & lawyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday unveiled a bigger creche facility on its premises which can accommodate around 100 children of the apex court staff and lawyers.

As soon as a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud assembled to hear an arbitration related matter, he informed the advocates about the facility.

"Today, we dedicated the new creche. The earlier creche was about 200 square metre and it could accommodate about 30 children. Now, we have a 450 square metre creche which accommodates close to 100 children for our staff and for the members of the bar," he said.

The CJI suggested the members of the bar to visit the creche in the administrative building complex of the top court. "It is a beautiful creche facility," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, said the bar members can contribute by donating toys and other such things to the creche.

The CJI said the creche has a play area and sleeping area for children, bathrooms have been redesigned for the kids. It has a dining area and an enclosure where mothers can feed their kids.

The CJI also informed the lawyers about the inauguration of a new branch of the Bank of Maharashtra in the administrative building complex.

"It is a high-tech branch where we have automated lockers, all the other facilities…," he said.