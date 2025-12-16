SC grants 6 weeks to Centre to finalise scheme for rehabilitation of cadets

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to the Centre to finalise the recommendations for rehabilitating officer cadets who were medically discharged from military institutes on account of disabilities suffered during training programmes.

A bench of justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the Army, Navy and Air Force had given positive recommendations.

"ASG appearing for the Union of India submitted that pursuant to order dated October 7, 2025, recommendations are made by all the three Services which are under consideration of the Ministry of Defence in the first instance and thereafter, the matter would also be subject to the approval of the Ministry of Finance.

"ASG also submitted that recommendations of the three services are also positive and therefore, the consideration by the two Ministries is required. Therefore, for this procedure to be completed, some time may be granted. Hence, we adjourn this matter to January 20,2026," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on difficulties faced by cadets who were medically discharged from military institutes on account of disabilities suffered during training programmes.

Senior advocate Rekha Palli, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, had earlier given her written submissions indicating certain suggestions regarding medical assistance, financial support, educational and resettlement options and insurance coverage for the out-boarded officer cadets.

On September 4, the Centre assured the top court that medical facilities under the "Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme" will be provided to cadets who were discharged from military institutes owing to disabilities suffered during training.

The bench was informed that starting August 29, all such cadets were included in the ECHS scheme, and the one-time subscription fee was also waived for them.

On the issue of monetary benefit, the court had noted the ex-gratia amount with effect from 2017 and called for its enhancement, particularly bearing in mind the current state of inflation and price rise.

With regard to the insurance scheme currently in existence, the court had observed it may not be adequate and said efforts could be made to enhance the insurance cover for the out-boarded cadets.

On August 12, the top court took suo motu cognisance of a media report, which flagged the issue of these cadets.

They were stated to be a part of training at the nation's top military institutes, such as the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

According to the media report, there are around 500 officer cadets who were medically discharged from these military institutes since 1985, due to varying degrees of disability incurred during training, and are now staring at mounting medical bills with an ex-gratia monthly payment that's far short of what they need.

In NDA alone, it was reported, there were around 20 such cadets, who were medically discharged in just five years, between 2021 and July 2025.

The report further highlighted the plight of these cadets because, according to the rules, they were not entitled to the status of ex-servicemen (ESM), which would have made them eligible under the ECHS for free treatment at military facilities and empanelled hospitals, since their disabilities took place during training before they were commissioned as officers.

Unlike soldiers in this category, entitled to ESM status, all that these officer cadets got was an ex-gratia payment of up to Rs 40,000 per month depending on the extent of disability -- an amount that fell far short of basic needs. PTI PKS ZMN