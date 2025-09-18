SC grants anticipatory bail to Tamil Nadu MLA in abduction case

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to "Poovai" Jegan Moorthy, MLA of K V Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in an alleged abduction case.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi made its June 30 order absolute and disposed of MLA's plea.

The bench was hearing the appeal of Moorthy challenging a Madras High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

The lawmaker argued there was no dispute that the boy was recovered and the recovery was not made from the possession or control.

He alleged implication in the case for mala fide reasons saying, he was involved in the abduction.

It has also been contended that even assuming the applicant interacted with one of the parties to the dispute, that may be considered for the purposes of settling the issue and in any event no custodial interrogation is required, the apex court's order noted.

The case stems from a criminal complaint lodged by one Lakshmi, mother of a youth who had reportedly eloped with a girl.

According to her complaint filed at the Thiruvallur Police Station, members of the girl's family, accompanied by certain miscreants, stormed her residence in search of her elder son.

When they failed to trace him, they allegedly abducted her younger son, aged 18, and later abandoned him near a hotel with injuries.