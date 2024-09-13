SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in CBI's case related to excise policy corruption.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

Ujjal Bhuyan concurs with Justice Surya Kant on granting regular bail to CM Kejriwal.

Justice Bhuyan said CBI arrest was only a measure to make meaningless bail in the ED case.

"CBI must dispel notion of being caged parrot and expressed reservations against bail condition in ED case barring Kejriwal from visiting CM Secretariat or signing files" added Justice Bhuyan.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

Justice Bhuyan however differs from Justice Suryakant regarding arrest of Kejriwal by CBI.

"CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal only to frustrate the bail granted in the ED case," said Justice Bhuyan.

"Truth has triumphed again in the fight against lies, conspiracies," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia after SC grants bail to Kejriwal.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.