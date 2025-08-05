SC grants bail to brother of Bhopal-based 'sadhvi' in fraud case

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the brother of Bhopal-based "sadhvi", who is accused in a Rs 90 lakh fraud case following the death of the "mahant" of Ram Janaki Temple in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said bail was an accused's right.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Harsh Raghuvanshi challenging the cancellation of bail granted to him by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey, appearing for the accused, submitted there were no criminal antecedents of the petitioner and he was implicated as an accused during the investigation.

He said the accused was not involved in commission of offence and his name was added as a co-accused at the time of investigation.

The counsel for the Madhya Pradesh government opposed the plea.

The high court on May 19 cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Sadhvi Laxmi Das and cancelled the regular bail granted to her brother in the case.

Sadhvi Laxmi Das alias Reena Raghuvanshi was granted anticipatory bail on December 20, 2024 on the condition that she would deposit the amount equal to money allegedly siphoned off by her, i.e., Rs 90 lakh in the bank as security money.

According to the police, Mahant Kanak Dass Maharaj died in a road accident on April 17, 2023. He had a savings account at State Bank of India which had a deposit of Rs 88,74,081.

He had not named anyone as his nominee in the account.

It was alleged that Das, who the mahant's disciple, embezzled the amount with the intention to cheat.

The police booked her under Sections 420 (cheating), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of IPC.