SC grants bail to Senthil Balaji in money laundering case, ex-min says case 'foisted'

Chennai/New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case after over 15 months, and the DMK strongman who walked out of a prison in Chennai vowed to legally fight the 'false case' that was 'foisted' on him due to 'political vendetta'.

The bail order ended his 471-day incarceration, as Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

While his multiple bail pleas were rejected by a local court and the Madras High Court during this period, the apex court granted him the relief on Thursday, while putting onerous bail conditions.

DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi and other party functionaries received Balaji when he walked out of the prison to a rapturous welcome by his supporters, who had gathered in huge numbers to receive him.

They showered flower petals on Balaji and raised slogans hailing him.

Addressing reporters outside the Puzhal prison, Balaji thanked ruling DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"This is a false case foisted on me due to political vendetta. I will face it legally and come out of it," he said.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day granted bail to Balaji, noting there is no possibility of the completion of trial in the near future.

The top court said Balaji has been in jail since last year and his continued detention will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Noting that there are more than 2,000 accused and over 600 witnesses in the case, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial and the higher threshold for the grant of bail cannot go together.

"Therefore, even in ideal conditions, the possibility of the trial of scheduled offences concluding even within a reasonable time of three to four years appears to be completely ruled out," it said.

It directed him to furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 25 lakh with two sureties in the like amount.

Meanwhile, there was some confusion at a local court in Chennai as the judge refused to accept the sureties executed by Balaji's counsel for bail on technical grounds.

Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan, thereafter, ordered notice to the ED counsel.

The ED counsel appeared around 5.30 pm and said there was no objection for accepting the sureties and releasing Balaji from prison. Subsequently, the court ordered the release of the accused (Balaji) and the same was conveyed to the prison authorities at Puzhal.

Balaji walked out of the jail just after 7 pm.

Later, he visited the memorials of DMK stalwarts-- party founder CN Annadurai and former chief minister M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes. He was accompanied by leaders including Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy.

Welcoming the bail order, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said attempts were made to break the DMK leader's resolve by keeping him behind bars but that he has emerged stronger than ever before.

"The prison life did not extend for so many days even during the Emergency. The political conspiracies continued for 15 months (against Balaji). (they) tried to break Senthil Balaji's resolve by keeping him inside the prison," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "I welcome brother Senthil Balaji, who is walking out of the prison with more vigour. Your sacrifice is big. Your resolve is bigger," the DMK president added.

In Balaji's native village Karur in Tamil Nadu, supporters of the DMK strongman celebrated the bail order by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

The top court imposed tough bail conditions on Balaji while granting him bail.

It took into note the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, that Balaji may influence the witnesses in the case and imposed stringent conditions on him.

The bench directed Balaji shall not directly or indirectly attempt to contact or communicate with the prosecution witnesses and victims of the three scheduled offences in any manner.

"If it is found that the appellant directly or indirectly made even an attempt to contact any prosecution witness or victim in the scheduled as well as offences under the PMLA, it will be a ground to cancel the bail granted to the appellant.

"The appellant shall mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon in the office of the Deputy Director, the Directorate of Enforcement at Chennai. He shall also appear on the first Saturday of every calendar month before the investigating officers of the three scheduled offences," the bench said.

The top court directed Balaji to surrender his passport to the special court under the PMLA at Chennai before he is enlarged on bail.