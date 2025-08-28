SC grants four-week interim protection to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR lodged in Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection for four weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in an FIR lodged against him in Assam over a video post allegedly criticising the state's policies.

While granting the interim protection, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh asked Sharma to approach the Gauhati High Court to seek quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

However, the apex court issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on his prayer challenging the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The plea, filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, said the FIR was registered on a complaint made by a private person against a video posted by Sharma on his YouTube Channel in which he questioned the wisdom of allotting 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private entity.