SC grants interim bail to accused in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to one of the accused in the murder case of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh granted the relief to T Gangi Reddy in the case.

Vivekananda, the uncle of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, in March 2019.

The murder case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team of the state Crime Investigation Department and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in July 2020.

The case has witnessed many twists and turns, starting with the crime which took place weeks before the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in 2019, raising suspicions of political motives.